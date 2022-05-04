Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,777 Shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.02% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 50,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,935 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 24,785 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.03. The company had a trading volume of 69,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,944. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.93. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.