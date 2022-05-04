Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises 0.9% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $7,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 776.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of ACWX traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $49.03. 3,614,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,425,080. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.83. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $48.05 and a 52-week high of $59.19.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.