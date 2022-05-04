Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,067 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

In related news, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 22,125 shares of company stock worth $991,265. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.06. 40,145,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,355,902. The company has a market cap of $184.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $58.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

