Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Buys 549 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,557,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,514,000 after purchasing an additional 847,980 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,273,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,375,000 after purchasing an additional 979,361 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,317,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,793,000 after purchasing an additional 697,599 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,315,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,603,000 after purchasing an additional 805,907 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,097,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,626,000 after purchasing an additional 696,086 shares in the last quarter.

VPL stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.47. The company had a trading volume of 743,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,721. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $85.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.23.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

