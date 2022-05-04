Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) EVP Sells $647,920.00 in Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $647,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,309.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CNC traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,975,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,305. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $89.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.00.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.61.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Centene by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 14,961 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,693,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

