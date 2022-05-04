Celo (CELO) Price Reaches $2.36 on Top Exchanges

Celo (CELO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Celo coin can now be purchased for about $2.36 or 0.00006254 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Celo has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. Celo has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and $57.81 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.16 or 0.00220295 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.94 or 0.00479326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00038980 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72,016.75 or 1.90779872 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 439,191,694 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

