Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Cavco Industries from $426.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:CVCO traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.58. The company had a trading volume of 43,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,515. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cavco Industries has a 1 year low of $196.46 and a 1 year high of $327.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $2.30. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $431.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries will post 17.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVCO. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 16.7% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 634.7% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cavco Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.