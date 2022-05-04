Capital One Financial Corp Has $762,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Capital One Financial Corp cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,657 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 41,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,551,623 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,639,502,000 after buying an additional 2,847,892 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $1,823,000. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 257,088 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,358,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $47.17. The company had a trading volume of 33,209,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,450,859. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $198.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.29 and its 200 day moving average is $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.93.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,342,807. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

