Cameco (CCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Cameco to post earnings of C($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$465.00 million during the quarter.

CCO stock opened at C$33.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 5.18. Cameco has a one year low of C$19.68 and a one year high of C$41.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$34.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.17 billion and a PE ratio of -127.19.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently -46.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCO shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.09.

In other news, Senior Officer David Fehr Doerksen sold 10,562 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.78, for a total transaction of C$325,098.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$441,292.86. Also, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 9,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.84, for a total transaction of C$336,902.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,748 shares in the company, valued at C$931,900.32. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,482 shares of company stock worth $1,147,416.

About Cameco (Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

