Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Director Andrew D. Mclindon Acquires 1,000 Shares

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) Director Andrew D. Mclindon purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.71 per share, with a total value of $22,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,266.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BFST stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.18. 32,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,385. The company has a market capitalization of $452.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 23.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 60.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 128.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. 34.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

