Brokerages Expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $192.55 Million

Analysts expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) to post $192.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Photronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $193.10 million and the lowest is $192.00 million. Photronics posted sales of $159.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year sales of $777.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $763.80 million to $792.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $830.00 million, with estimates ranging from $805.00 million to $855.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Photronics.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. Photronics had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLAB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Photronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,481 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $189,895.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,639,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $36,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,781 shares of company stock worth $446,318. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Photronics by 211.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Photronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Photronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Photronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Photronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Photronics stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.41. 295,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,563. The company has a market cap of $951.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Photronics has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.44.

Photronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Photronics (PLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.