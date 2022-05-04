Brokerages Expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.72. Glacier Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Glacier Bancorp.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 32.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GBCI shares. StockNews.com cut Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

GBCI traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.71. 246,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,322. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $45.29 and a 12-month high of $62.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director David C. Boyles purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $51,090.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,678,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $775,597,000 after buying an additional 1,159,189 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,678,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,961,000. Port Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 821,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,487,000 after buying an additional 375,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,205,000 after buying an additional 365,885 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Glacier Bancorp (Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.