Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Purchased by Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 229.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,557 shares during the period. Bright Horizons Family Solutions accounts for about 7.2% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $23,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,930,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,168,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,996,000 after buying an additional 386,505 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 220.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 384,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,618,000 after buying an additional 264,405 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 29.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 717,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,984,000 after buying an additional 162,450 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,274,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,715,000 after purchasing an additional 147,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

BFAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.10. 817,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,509. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.65. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $171.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 94.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $460.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.14 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions (Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.