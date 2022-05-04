Boston Scientific Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Boston Scientific in a report issued on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

BSX has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

NYSE BSX opened at $41.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of 78.81, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.81. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $563,108,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 572.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,310,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557,618 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,629,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,081,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $350,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 13,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $568,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 53,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $2,273,530.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,743 shares of company stock worth $5,294,188 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

