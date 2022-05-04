Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,282 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,085,321,000 after buying an additional 1,348,941 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,959,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $924,679,000 after buying an additional 305,577 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,843,000 after buying an additional 1,471,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,275,000 after buying an additional 21,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.73.

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 10,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,929 and sold 1,111,452 shares valued at $69,334,658. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,880,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,853,727. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.75 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The firm has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.46.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.93%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

