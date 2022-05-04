Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.64 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) will announce $3.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Blackstone’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.09 billion and the highest is $4.24 billion. Blackstone reported sales of $2.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackstone will report full-year sales of $13.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.19 billion to $15.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $15.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.92 billion to $16.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Blackstone.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.73.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.62. 3,880,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,853,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Blackstone has a twelve month low of $83.75 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.93%.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,677.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 33,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $1,054,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,531,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,510,926.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,929 and sold 1,111,452 shares valued at $69,334,658. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 103.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,670,000 after buying an additional 37,087 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 10.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 41.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackstone (BX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.