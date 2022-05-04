Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.63-2.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.075-1.095 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Blackbaud from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of Blackbaud stock traded down $1.65 on Tuesday, reaching $57.24. 449,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,769. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 477.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Blackbaud has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96.

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $257.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.10 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $534,346.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 4,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $275,990.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,654.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,239 shares of company stock worth $999,518 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Blackbaud by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,427,000 after purchasing an additional 284,769 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Blackbaud by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 54,122 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 140,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after acquiring an additional 12,931 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

