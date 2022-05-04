Bella Protocol (BEL) Reaches One Day Volume of $10.80 Million

Bella Protocol (BEL) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001763 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bella Protocol has a total market cap of $32.13 million and $10.80 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol (CRYPTO:BEL) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

