Beecher Investors Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,055 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Beecher Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000. Philip Morris International accounts for about 0.9% of Beecher Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,417,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,518,051. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.42.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

