Barrington Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for LeMaitre Vascular in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 29th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. Barrington Research also issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $44.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $974.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.29. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $39.48 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.75.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $39.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $382,336.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after acquiring an additional 14,249 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 25.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.9% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 298,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 24,359 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

