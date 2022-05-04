B. Riley Weighs in on Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Victory Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VCTR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $27.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.78. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $26.18 and a 12-month high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $229.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.45 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 40.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 49,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Gs Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

About Victory Capital (Get Rating)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.