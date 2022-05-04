B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Steven Madden in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. B. Riley also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s FY2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $557.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.72 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.22.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $41.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.10. Steven Madden has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $51.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 277.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Steven Madden by 16.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.