AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(1.07)-$(1.12) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($1.10). The company issued revenue guidance of $318-330 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $321.70 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.33.

ATRC stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.63. 262,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,693. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 1.19. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $89.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $74.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.17 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $95,332.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,807 shares of company stock worth $394,645 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AtriCure by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after buying an additional 76,206 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in AtriCure in the third quarter valued at about $301,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in AtriCure by 387.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AtriCure by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,290 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 30,576 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in AtriCure by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 42,425 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,677 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

