Analyzing Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) & Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Rating) and Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Digerati Technologies alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Digerati Technologies and Phunware, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digerati Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Phunware 0 0 2 0 3.00

Digerati Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $0.15, indicating a potential upside of 77.30%. Phunware has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 128.37%. Given Phunware’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Phunware is more favorable than Digerati Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.9% of Digerati Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Phunware shares are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of Digerati Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Phunware shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Digerati Technologies and Phunware’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digerati Technologies $12.42 million 0.95 -$16.68 million ($0.19) -0.45 Phunware $10.64 million 19.01 -$53.52 million ($0.71) -2.93

Digerati Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Phunware. Phunware is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digerati Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Digerati Technologies has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phunware has a beta of 12.18, meaning that its share price is 1,118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Digerati Technologies and Phunware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digerati Technologies -147.61% N/A -76.32% Phunware -489.48% -175.91% -84.08%

Summary

Digerati Technologies beats Phunware on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digerati Technologies (Get Rating)

Digerati Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet broadband, fiber, mobile broadband, and cloud WAN solutions; cloud communication services, including fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and customized VoIP services; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services, as well as enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN (wide area network) or software-defined WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized enterprise customers and other resellers. The company was formerly known as ATSI Communications Inc. and changed its name to Digerati Technologies, Inc. in March 2011. Digerati Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About Phunware (Get Rating)

Phunware, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement. The company also engages the integration of its SDK licenses into existing applications maintained by its customers, as well as custom application development and support services; provision of cloud-based vertical solutions for healthcare, retail, sports, aviation, real estate, hospitality, education, and other applications; and offering application transactions, including re-occurring and one-time transactional media purchases for application discovery, user acquisition and audience building, audience engagement, and audience monetization. Phunware, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Digerati Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digerati Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.