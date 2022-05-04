American National Insurance Co. Trims Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

American National Insurance Co. cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 118,635 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $3,797,000. Enhancing Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $2,664,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 31,942 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 63,591 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $113.65. 478,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,205,996. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $111.01 and a one year high of $189.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.58. The company has a market cap of $206.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.04.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

