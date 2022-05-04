Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amcor had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE AMCR traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,363,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,460,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.78. Amcor has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $12.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.76.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 229.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 24,069 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 123,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Amcor by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 69,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

