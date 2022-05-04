Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE AAMC opened at $10.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.19. Altisource Asset Management has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $18.70.
About Altisource Asset Management (Get Rating)
