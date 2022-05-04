Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $157.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.88 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Alteryx updated its Q2 guidance to -($0.61-0.58) EPS and its FY22 guidance to -($0.56-0.46) EPS.

AYX stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,956. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 0.72. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $49.67 and a 52 week high of $90.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Several analysts have commented on AYX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.21.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing acquired 320,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.69 per share, for a total transaction of $17,533,668.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $514,739.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Alteryx by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

