Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of AAU opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.04, a current ratio of 19.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Almaden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.25 million, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

