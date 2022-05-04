Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of AAU opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.04, a current ratio of 19.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Almaden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.25 million, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 0.99.
