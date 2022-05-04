Allegheny Financial Group LTD Takes $191,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $623,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $174.09. 7,213,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,611,893. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $160.68 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.49.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

