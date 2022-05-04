Allegheny Financial Group LTD Purchases 530 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.8% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 875,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,749,000 after purchasing an additional 29,146 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 619,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.10. 8,364,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,176,318. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.24. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The stock has a market cap of $220.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.57%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

