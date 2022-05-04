Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.28-1.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $890-905 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $938.66 million.Akamai Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.32-5.44 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AKAM. Citigroup decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.45.

Shares of AKAM stock traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, reaching $113.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,328,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,490. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.60. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $96.86 and a 1 year high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.78.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $903.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,805 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $456,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $210,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock worth $4,843,886. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,835 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

