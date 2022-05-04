Adient (ADNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect Adient to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Adient stock opened at $35.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Adient has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Adient by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 18,245 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 91,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 48,148 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 50,393 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Adient from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Adient in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

