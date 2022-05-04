ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Has $36.93 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 830,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148,491 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 8.1% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $36,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,489,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,854,887. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.34. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $35.40 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $299.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.