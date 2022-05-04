ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) COO Brendan Teehan Sells 552 Shares

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) COO Brendan Teehan sold 552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $10,035.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,484.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brendan Teehan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Brendan Teehan sold 472 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $11,233.60.

Shares of ACAD traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.81. 1,737,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,902. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.62. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 0.67.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.79% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The firm had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

