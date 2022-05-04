ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CEO Sells $99,680.94 in Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,483 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $99,680.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephen Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40.

NASDAQ ACAD traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,737,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,902. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.62. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 788,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,103,000 after buying an additional 71,420 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.41.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.