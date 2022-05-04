91,891 Shares in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Bought by Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 91,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,051,000. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 179,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after purchasing an additional 66,647 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 657.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 279.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 58,592 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 393.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 97,719 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 522.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 99,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 83,617 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IHI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.97. The company had a trading volume of 985,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,772. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.34. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $53.74 and a 1 year high of $67.29.

