$908.51 Million in Sales Expected for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) will post $908.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $925.22 million and the lowest is $891.80 million. Diebold Nixdorf posted sales of $943.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full-year sales of $4.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.52). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DBD shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBD. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 32.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 46,625 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 101.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 267,166 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

DBD stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.13. 1,383,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,266. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.27. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $15.05.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

