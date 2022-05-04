503 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Purchased by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 503 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,125,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 173.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $424,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,238 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 32.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,336,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $304,048,000 after acquiring an additional 323,788 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth approximately $254,526,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,315 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $155,791,000 after acquiring an additional 126,753 shares during the period. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $405.00 to $394.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.37.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded up $2.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,048,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,794,892. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.32. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.80 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.37. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

