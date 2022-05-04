4,434 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Purchased by Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $49.29. The stock had a trading volume of 33,562,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,953,506. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.53.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.18). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

