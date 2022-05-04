2,490 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Acquired by MAS Advisors LLC

MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 36,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 4,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.40. 6,555,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,886,039. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.53 and its 200 day moving average is $113.30. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.23 and a 1 year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

