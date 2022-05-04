2,103 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Acquired by Orcam Financial Group

Orcam Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Orcam Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,638,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,674,000 after purchasing an additional 14,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 134,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $209.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,900,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,014,596. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $203.71 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.30 and its 200-day moving average is $229.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

