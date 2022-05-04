17,070 Shares in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Bought by Beecher Investors Inc.

Beecher Investors Inc. bought a new position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,000. Papa John’s International accounts for about 2.8% of Beecher Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.67.

Shares of PZZA stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.78. 612,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,074. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $140.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.64. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,489.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 73.09%. The company had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is -7,000.00%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

