1,568 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Acquired by Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $3.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $434.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,075. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $445.76 and its 200 day moving average is $389.08.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

