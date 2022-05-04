117,124 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Bought by Keystone Financial Planning Inc.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 117,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,303,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 2.5% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 709.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,603,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,600 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 377.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,034,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769,885 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $246,128,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,130,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,136,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $150,857,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $75.05. The company had a trading volume of 14,917,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,985,986. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 46.70% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $2,043,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

