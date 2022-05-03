Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Zynga were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zynga by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 14,938 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Zynga by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 104,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Zynga by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 165,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 50,420 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Zynga by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 558,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 30,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Zynga by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 999,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 94,113 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zynga from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zynga presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.64.

NASDAQ:ZNGA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.39. The stock had a trading volume of 109,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,018,078. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.02. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.60 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

