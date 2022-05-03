Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for 2.7% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $35,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 236,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,845,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Zoetis by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 254,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,385,000 after purchasing an additional 93,548 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $433,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $10,158,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,622 shares of company stock worth $9,995,351. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.78.

Shares of ZTS traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $175.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,139,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,855. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.22 and a 12-month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

