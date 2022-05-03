Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Board Initiates Share Buyback Program

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, April 29th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZION. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Compass Point raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.47.

Shares of ZION stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,412,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.75. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.76%.

In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $2,206,010.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797 in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

