Ziegler Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.9% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 10.0% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 10,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $170.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.86. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.70. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.44 and a 12-month high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total transaction of $11,340,005.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.81, for a total transaction of $1,460,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,766 shares of company stock valued at $27,909,998. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.64.

Travelers Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.