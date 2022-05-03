Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $214,000 in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.80.

TDY stock opened at $428.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $391.28 and a 12-month high of $493.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $454.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.73.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

